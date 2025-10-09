To sceptics, every massive capex plan looks like a delusion because they assume that value must appear as profit in the same way as they used to experience previously. But in AI, value creation and value capture no longer move in sync. Consumers gain the benefits of AI advances immediately, while profits accrue slowly to those who build the enabling layers of scale and stay in the race even as weaker players drop out, leaving outsized gains for survivors. Here is a corporate ‘squid game,’ where nobody is playing fair and the police are missing.