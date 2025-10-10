AI can lift productivity, reshape the economy and still leave investors in the red
Summary
The AI boom could reshape the economy and boost productivity, but investors are playing a risky game. Even if an AI bubble bursts, it’s unlikely to spark a 2008-style meltdown—though equity losses could still be massive, leaving investors with plenty to worry about.
What’s the most likely outcome of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom? Economic transformation or huge losses for investors?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story