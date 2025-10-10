The party can go on for quite some time. Many of the major investors (Google, Meta, Microsoft) have ample cash and considerable debt-raising capacity. The race to build the best AI is a winner-take-all game with strong network effects, so they have powerful incentives to achieve scale as fast as possible even if revenue lags. But the speed of implementation is constrained by the limited supply of chips, other specialized equipment and electricity, as well as the resources and time needed to construct large data centers.