AI is ready to read our minds. Will the law help us keep our thoughts private?
Artificial intelligence tools that peer into our brains may soon be able to track not just our thoughts, but even emotions. When will India implement its personal data protection law? Given the pace of tech developments, our cognitive liberty is now at stake.
As regular readers of Ex Machina know, I have been waiting more than a decade for India to pass a comprehensive data protection law. Despite recent statements by the government suggesting that rules under the 2023 Digital Personal Data Protection law are imminent, I have heard these promises so many times over the years that I have resigned myself to only believing it when I see it.