Nitin Pai: India can shape how artificial intelligence diffuses through society
Summary
- AI diffusion pathways are not set in stone. These could be influenced by human agency and public policy to deliver optimal outcomes. We must exercise our AI choices with care.
The race to develop artificial intelligence (AI) is dominating headlines and conversations, as this geopolitical contest is expected to shape the global balance of power in the decades ahead. DeepSeek has exposed the US industry’s extravagant claims of unsurmountable supremacy and thrown the field wide open.