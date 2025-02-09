Nitin Pai: India can shape how artificial intelligence diffuses through society

The truth is that we know AI promises to have a massive impact on the global economy, including ours. We don’t know how big it will be, what path it will take and how fast the benefits and disruptions will arrive. Last year, an International Monetary Fund staff discussion note observed that around a third of jobs in the US and UK are at risk of being displaced by AI. Just over 10% of Indian jobs were similarly at risk. But non-exposure to AI is a double-edged sword, because such sectors and economies will be relatively less productive compared to their AI-infused counterparts, and therefore less prosperous. In general, advanced economies seem to be in the high-risk, high-return category, while emerging economies face lower risks and lower returns.