Brave Chinese voices have begun to question the hype around AI
Summary
It takes courage to speak up in China, but not only have murmurs arisen, many are warning of what could go wrong if AI is adopted hastily without guard-rails. These voices need to be heard before it’s too late.
Against the odds, some in China are questioning the top-down push to get aboard the artificial intelligence (AI) hype bandwagon. In a tightly controlled media environment where these experts can easily be drowned out, it’s important to listen to them.
