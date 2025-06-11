Brave Chinese voices have begun to question the hype around AI

It’s not just the doctors who are raising doubts. A separate paper from AI scientists at the same university found last month that some of the breakthroughs behind reasoning models—including DeepSeek’s R1, as well as similar offerings from Western tech giants—may not be as revolutionary as some have claimed. They found that the novel training method used for this new crop “is not as powerful as previously believed." The method used to power them “doesn’t enable the model to solve problems that the base model can’t solve," one of the scientists added.