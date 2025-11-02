AI could boost both growth and employment if its uneven adoption doesn’t distort markets
Automation enabled by AI needn’t doom employment. Rather, academic studies suggest it will enhance productivity and expand jobs. But for a positive scenario to play out, competition policy must act against concentrations of market power in the hands of a few AI-empowered businesses.
As more businesses begin to experiment with AI and consider how it might improve their profitability, debates about the implications for workers have intensified. In the US, the apparent disconnect between soaring stock-market valuations and falling total (non-farm) job openings has fuelled media narratives about tech-driven job destruction.