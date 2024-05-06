Artificial intelligence holds the key to urban resilience
Summary
- Deploying AI against climate change can make our cities safer, more adaptable and more sustainable. The unequal distribution of climate-driven threats warrants equal opportunities for all of us to upskill and adapt.
The cities that some 4.4 billion people call home are increasingly at risk of catastrophic climate-driven events. Rising sea levels and flooding threaten coastal megacities like New York City and Jakarta, and extreme heat waves, like those that afflict cities across South Asia and the Middle East each year, are projected to become more frequent and severe.