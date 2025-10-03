Wanted: A shift in business culture that puts people at the heart of an AI transformation
Ravi Venkatesan 4 min read 03 Oct 2025, 01:00 pm IST
Summary
An approach that embeds AI in the core systems of an organization to solve problems will make AI adoption successful. Top-down diktats are bound to cause employee anxiety. People must see AI as an ally, not as a threat to their jobs.
In boardrooms and C-suites, tension is mounting. Many companies have poured billions into artificial intelligence (AI), launching promising pilot projects that automate specific tasks, enhance insights and improve customer interaction.
