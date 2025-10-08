CCI’s AI risk report: Why India should run pilot tests before firming up regulation
AI is transforming markets faster than our laws can keep up. Overly strict rules could stifle innovation, while no oversight risks empowering AI gatekeepers. The CCI has called for self-audits, but it should try out an RBI-style sandbox to finesse its regulatory approach.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has moved from the laboratory into the heart of commerce, with algorithms setting cab fares, recommending films to watch and increasingly determining prices in online marketplaces. For antitrust agencies, this raises a key question: Are existing tools enough, or do we need a new AI-specific competition law?