Artificial intelligence is evolving just as our minds do while growing up
Summary
- Nvidia founder Jensen Huang has a neat graph of AI’s rise from Perception AI to Generative AI to Agentic AI and finally Physical AI. It parallels the story of human intelligence as we grow from infancy to adulthood and venture out into the world.
Most of us were introduced to artificial intelligence (AI) through robots. The terrifying Terminators, Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics and the friendly robots of Japanese movies were the first intelligent machines we encountered. But when AI finally came, it was through machine learning algorithms behind online recommendation engines, the protein-folding miracles of DeepMind and the near-human chatbot of ChatGPT.