Can AI truly transform businesses? Yes, if adopted thoughtfully
SummaryAmid signs of AI overhype and disappointment in its impact on enterprises, there is a way to derive value for this technology. Here’s what McKinsey has found works.
The buzz around Artificial Intelligence (AI) is inescapable. While there are no widespread examples of substantial impact yet—outside specific areas like software development—many believe AI could be transformative for businesses. McKinsey & Company, for instance, estimates that AI could add up to $4.4 trillion to annual global output by 2030.