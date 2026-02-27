I recently asked Claude to help me think through the structure of my next book. I already knew where the weak point was—I just wanted to see what Claude would come up with. I was amazed by its response: Claude didn’t just correctly identify the problem. It suggested how to use an idea from a paper I had published more than a decade ago to fix it.
Why AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic are the least likely to profit from the AI boom
SummaryAI’s brilliance comes at a hidden cost. Frontier labs are spending billions to serve their most demanding users, even as cheaper rivals race to commoditize their breakthroughs. The result may be a paradox: the companies creating the future could be the least likely to profit from it.
I recently asked Claude to help me think through the structure of my next book. I already knew where the weak point was—I just wanted to see what Claude would come up with. I was amazed by its response: Claude didn’t just correctly identify the problem. It suggested how to use an idea from a paper I had published more than a decade ago to fix it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More