Why AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic are the least likely to profit from the AI boom

But for someone who’s only selling last year’s model, the economics can be spectacular. Yesterday’s frontier is today’s commodity, and commodity providers don’t carry the cost of pushing the boundary forward. They can offer the same capability at a fraction of the price. The frontier companies can’t match those prices without accelerating their own losses. And they don’t even want to. Their entire strategy is to keep pushing capability higher, which means focusing on the most demanding users and letting the rest go.