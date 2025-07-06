Technobabble: We need a whole new vocabulary to keep up with the evolution of AI
Terminology has fallen behind the trajectory of artificial intelligence, but clarity on what’s what is crucial for sensible investments to be made in this technology. Buzzwords, recycled slogans and podcast quips fill the air but don’t help.
The artificial intelligence (AI) news flow does not stop, and it’s becoming increasingly obscure and pompous. China’s MiniMax just spiked efficiency and context length, but we are not gasping. Elon Musk says Grok will “redefine human knowledge," but is that a new algorithm or just hot air? Andrej Karpathy’s “Software 3.0" sounds clever but lacks real-world bite. Mira Murati bet $2 billion on “custom models," a term so vague it could mean anything. And only by testing Kimi AI’s “Researcher" did we get why it’s slick and different.