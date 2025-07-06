Technobabble: We need a whole new vocabulary to keep up with the evolution of AI

We must treat superficial simplicity as a warning sign. Hot areas like AI ‘agents’ or ‘reasoning layers’ lack shared standards or benchmarks. Everyone wants to sell a ‘reasoning model,’ but no one agrees on what that means or how to measure it. Most corporate announcements are too polished to interrogate and their press releases are not proof of defensible innovation. Extraordinary claims need demos, user numbers and real-world metrics. When the answers are fuzzy, the claim is unproven. In today’s landscape, scepticism is not cynicism. It is discipline.