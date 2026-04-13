A combustible mix of policymaker FOMO, industry self-interest and parental anxiety about the future of work is fuelling Asia’s push to introduce AI into classrooms at ever younger ages. The result risks turning a generation of developing minds into guinea pigs, while gains flow not to students, but to tech companies.
Let's keep artificial intelligence inside prisons and out of classrooms: Here's why
SummaryAsia’s rush to put AI in classrooms is driven as much by fear and profit as by progress. But what if this technology is harming children? AI is more likely to show positive educational results in other settings—such as skilling prison inmates for jobs.
A combustible mix of policymaker FOMO, industry self-interest and parental anxiety about the future of work is fuelling Asia’s push to introduce AI into classrooms at ever younger ages. The result risks turning a generation of developing minds into guinea pigs, while gains flow not to students, but to tech companies.
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