Will AI ever grasp quantum mechanics? Don’t bet on it
One might think that understanding the most mysterious theory in physics shouldn’t be difficult for artificial intelligence (AI). This isn’t about clever software, though, but about something AI doesn’t have: consciousness.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is moving fast—faster than many of us ever imagined. It can diagnose diseases from images, write complex computer programs, predict market trends and help simulate the birth of galaxies in just a few seconds. It would not be a joke to say one day it will find the final secrets of the universe—perhaps even of quantum mechanics (QM), that most puzzling theory in modern physics.