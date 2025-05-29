Will AI ever grasp quantum mechanics? Don’t bet on it

AI is a powerful tool—perhaps the most powerful we’ve built. But as a physicist, I remain cautious. Until AI can construct questions it was not trained to ask, challenge patterns it was built upon and develop a sense of awe about its place in the universe, it will remain an assistant, not an originator of quantum understanding. At the end, it’s not just about numbers, but about tackling the mysteries of the universe with curiosity, humility and imagination. And that, for now, remains uniquely human.