AI knows everything. But does it know what to ask?
AI may master all that we call knowledge, but it cannot replicate human curiosity. As technology disrupts work and education, the question isn’t what machines can do, but whether humans will keep asking the questions that drive discovery, creativity and progress.
Every time we have been exposed to new technologies, we have worried about how they will change our lives. And yet history has shown that we usually overestimate the disruption in the short term and underestimate it in the long term. Today, we stand at the threshold of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.