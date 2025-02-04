Artificial intelligence tools raise productivity. They can also act as great equalizers
Summary
- Studies show how they can close organizational and societal skill gaps. But this raises a profound question. Does everyone becoming an expert mean nobody will be an expert?
A company selling its wares to a wide variety of customers decides to introduce its customer-support staff to a new support tool based on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). The employees manning the phone lines or responding to customer complaints over computers now have a new type of assistant to help them in their jobs.