However, one of the most encouraging results in the context of countries such as India was recently reported by a World Bank team in Nigeria. For six weeks in June and July 2024, secondary school students, 800 in all, were given after-school English classes in a computer lab twice a week. They were guided by teachers on how to use a GenAI tool to improve their English. Students who were randomly chosen to participate in this programme later outperformed their peers who did not attend these after-school sessions.