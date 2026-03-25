Artificial intelligence deployed at war: What happened to finding a cure for cancer?

Imagine such a scenario in war games and military strategizing in a world dependent on AI, with its morality-neutral worldview and tendency to hallucinate. Given how little wide-angle analysis appears to have been done before the Trump administration joined Israel in attacking Iran on 28 February, we may be suffering for months to come the effects of flawed and hasty decision-making in war—even in an era before the bots take over. Worryingly, a recent Financial Times editorial reports that “the US is already working on fully autonomous drones to defend Taiwan against a potential attack.”