It has been almost six decades since American writer Joan Didion wrote a devastating critique of the hippie counterculture movement after months of reporting in San Francisco. She painted a picture of a community morally adrift and in the thrall of LSD. The hipsters she met turned out to be anything but hip and mostly deluded.
Artificial intelligence deployed at war: What happened to finding a cure for cancer?
SummaryAI’s champions promise cures for cancer and other wonders for a better world, but this technology is already veering elsewhere—into warfare under the cover of secrecy. Avowals of AI restraints and safety seem to have vaporized.
It has been almost six decades since American writer Joan Didion wrote a devastating critique of the hippie counterculture movement after months of reporting in San Francisco. She painted a picture of a community morally adrift and in the thrall of LSD. The hipsters she met turned out to be anything but hip and mostly deluded.
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