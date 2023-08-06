Artificial vs human intelligence: An existential race is underway

The speed with which AI is learning from its own generated content is so rapid that it would soon run out of real-world data to rely on. Generating synthetic data to create ‘synthetic intelligence’ is amusing at best and alarming at worst. If the supremacy of the view of ‘the one who holds the code’ wasn’t enough, there is enough evidence to show that AI often lies (“hallucinates" is the euphemism used by the AI industry). The process by which AI generates new content is based on related text in ‘latent spaces’. So it can throw up related but wrong information (bit.ly/43VUJgL). Dwell on the implications of all this, and one would realize that we risk the homogenization of entrenched social, political and economic narratives with the added problem of potential prevarication over data/facts that may be taken by users as true.