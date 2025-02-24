Opinion
Arun Maira: Don’t let techo-optimism over AI crowd out concerns of equity
Arun Maira 5 min read 24 Feb 2025, 02:00 PM IST
- The rise of artificial intelligence has left us staring at greater inequality in a world that’s already reeling from policy distortions caused by the power of wealth. People at large need to resist these trends.
No business or government would like to be left behind in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. They are excited with the potential of AI to improve the efficiencies of their processes.
