Opinion
Arun Shourie was probably right on Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal
Mint SnapView 5 min read 06 Nov 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Summary
- Had the government paid heed to Shourie's concerns, the Jet Airways debacle would have been avoided, and the aviation sector would probably have been healthier and more competitive
In September 2000, Arun Shourie, then minister of state for divestment in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, read out a letter before a FICCI audience. The letter was written by then FICCI president G.P. Goenka to the prime minister.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less