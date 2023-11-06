Arun Shourie was probably right on Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal

Then home minister L.K. Advani referred the matter to the then company affairs minister Arun Jaitley. The department of company affairs, reported The Economic Times, said it had no way of finding out who the real owner of Jet Airways is, given, as per government records, Jet Airways was owned by Tailwinds Ltd, which was fully owned by Naresh Goyal, a non-resident Indian, and which was registered in the Isle of Mann, a black hole as far as information of the nature required is concerned.