Manu Joseph: Why we must love the nation—other options are risky
It’s reasonable for a country to expect its people to be patriots but not everyone feels like one. In India, expressions of patriotism have been on the rise all the same.
A national secret is normally guarded by the government. But there is an Indian national secret that is held by India’s people—probably thousands of them, or maybe millions. We can never be sure of the number. And the secret is that they may not be patriotic. It has to be a closely guarded secret because today every Indian is expected to be a patriot. The other option is simply not available.