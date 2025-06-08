Manu Joseph: Why we must love the nation—other options are risky

But a lesson that this generation of India’s upper class has learnt is that you primarily belong to your own people, because no one else cares enough. You need a home because everyone else has one. Without patriotism, a person is in the limbo of cultural orphanhood. Most people are patriots—including the new upper-middle-class and affluent Indians—because they do not belong outside India. Many are uncomfortable outside India. Everything about places outside India tends to make them suffer, probably after an initial one week of excitement. Even the chaos of India comforts them more than the tranquillity of a rich-world town.