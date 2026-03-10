After nine days of denial, the hard reality of an oil shock seems to have hit home. In the second week of joint US-Israel attacks on Iran, crude oil prices have leapt into three digits, with Brent within sniffing distance of $120 per barrel at one point. The oil spike battered stocks across Asia as plumes of smoke began to look like clouds of stagflation on the not-so-distant horizon.
As oil soars and stocks slide, investors in India should focus on equity yields over capital gains
SummaryThe Iran war has made oil spike and equities slide. While RBI could steady the rupee with its dollar reserves, investors should focus on what stocks are actually worth instead of what they can be encashed for. Equity yields over capital gains, that is.
