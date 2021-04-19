As the second Covid wave hits hard, 1918 Spanish flu offers some lessons

Until now, we used to tremble at the pictures of the way dead bodies were buried in the US, Brazil and Italy. Now our cities are in the same category. Shocking news came from the Harishchandra Ghat in Kashi—fearing that they may fall prey to the infection while waiting in the long queues, people paid an exorbitant price to the descendants of the ‘Dom Raja’ to get them to perform the last rites. Similarly, in Surat, so many bodies had to be burnt in one day that the chimneys of the electric crematorium furnace melted. In Raipur, too, on an average 55 bodies were cremated daily. Images of long queues at funerals in Lucknow went viral on social media. To prevent the proceedings from getting captured on camera, local officials covered up the crematorium with makeshift walls. They said this was done to prevent people from getting “distracted". Even in the national capital, people had to wait for five to eight hours for the last rites of their loved ones. This is the plight of all the cities in north and west India.