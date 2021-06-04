As third wave looms, central bank’s move to maintain status quo is prudent

With the pandemic ravaging the economy, RBI has continued to focus on alleviating stress in specific sectors through targeted liquidity measures. This has been a welcome step as the quantum of surplus liquidity is not the problem—it’s the distribution of that liquidity which is important. Thus, continuing with the on-tap facility given for health sector, the policy has now extended the on-tap facility for contact-intensive sectors. Banks are expected to create a separate covid loan book under the scheme. Further, the liquidity support to SIDBI stands enhanced by ₹16,000 crore and the thresholds under Resolution Framework 2.0 for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) has also been doubled to ₹50 crore.