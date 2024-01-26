ASER and India’s demographic dividend: Is a new generation ready for the future?
Summary
- ASER findings reveal a worrying deficit of basic skills but telecom connectivity and digital enablers offer cause for hope as it might yet be possible for online education to play a complementary role in getting left-behinds up to speed.
The seventy-fifth Republic Day is a good occasion on which to reflect on our future outlook as a nation. The 21st century is India’s century, some say. There are aspirations that by 2050, when India celebrates its 100th Republic Day, it will be one of the largest economies in the world and a developed country in per- capita income terms. How well prepared are we to achieve these goals?