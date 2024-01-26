ASER and India’s demographic dividend: Is a new generation ready for the future?

That was my disappointing takeaway from the ASER report. But there is also an important positive takeaway relating to access, awareness, ownership and skills in using digital devices. Only 9% of those interviewed own computers and most know how to use it. But about a third of those who do not have computers also know how to use them. More exciting is the fact that nearly 90% of respondents have access to smartphones, and 92 % of them know how to use these devices. As for the use of smartphones, the large majority use it for movies and songs, 57% use it for games and 28% have used it for online services. The really good news, however, is that 61% of respondents have used a smartphone for educational purposes. This age cohort has a huge deficit in basic language and arithmetic skills, which gets amplified in actual application to practical tasks. This would seem to condemn them to lives of low skills and low productivity jobs at low wages. However, it may be possible to compensate at least partly for their deficits by leveraging their high awareness, access and skills in the use of digital devices. This would be a whole new paradigm of learning in the emerging digital age, led by technical change in the fast-emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI). This new pedagogic approach need not replace the old education system. Instead, the new paradigm can be used in parallel with and in support of the old learning paradigm.