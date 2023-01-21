ASER report on learning deficits calls for urgent remedial action

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) brought out by Pratham, a voluntary organization, has gained the status of being the most representative assessment of school education in India. The 2022 report is the first full-fledged, countrywide report after 2018, and it shows that only 20.2% of Class III students can read a Class II text. In 2018, that figure had been 27.7%. Nationally, the proportion of children enrolled in Class 5 in government or private schools who can at least read a Class 2-level text fell from 50.5% in 2018 to 42.8% in 2022. A lot of discussion has centred on the drop in reading ability, but the achievement level from which the decline has been registered is itself a source of serious concern. This calls for urgent remedial action to bring literacy and numeracy to fully functional levels at all levels of schooling, particularly the primary level, with the government partnering voluntary agencies, corporate social responsibility arms, youth and student wings of political parties, the army of retired civil servants and schoolteachers, as well as ex-servicemen, who can be found in rural areas.