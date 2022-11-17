FTX's spectacular bankruptcy is a pointer to what happens when an exchange falls under a shadow of suspicion. Like a run on a bank, investors rush to liquidate their holdings, triggering a market collapse. The crypto markets have been hit by disasters in the past but mostly these were in the form of a crash in the prices of tokens. In May this year, digital currency Luna suffered a near-fatal meltdown losing almost all of its value. Despite what was till then the largest ever crypto crash — the ensuing wipe-out was placed at nearly $60 billion — the market for digital currencies recovered.