Asia beckons; act now, act decisively

The pandemic has also brought digitalisation to the fore, compelling traditional and new players alike to adopt technology to ensure resilience and sustainability. Everything from education, shopping, food and healthcare are shifting online. Asia has already surpassed the West in terms of the share of e-commerce retail sales, with the fastest growth coming from India, China and Indonesia. Take rising digital adoption in India’s rural sector for example. In recent months, higher digital sales led by many first-time buyers from Tier 2 and 3 cities have driven many Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to increasingly turn to e-commerce to connect with their consumers.