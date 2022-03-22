Ask the right questions for Ease of Doing Business 2.0

Another important issue to consider is this. While the reduction in compliances may be laudable, was the government was able to resist the temptation of issuing additional requirements in recent years? The government may not have a clear response, but a recent report by Observer Research Foundation and Teamlease, titled Jailed for Doing Business, answers this in the negative (bit.ly/3GTeo5C). It estimates that about 3,000 new compliances have hit businesses every year. At this rate, in just eight years, about 25,000 new compliance requirements are likely to be issued, negating the gains of the compliance-reduction exercise. To avoid such scenario, the government will need a mindset change towards Ease of Doing Business 2.0 (EoDB 2.0). Indeed, it must realize that it is as much a part of the problem as it wants to be part of the solution.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}