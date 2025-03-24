The young of mainstream India are too embattled to dream big

Another dimension of this aspiration is found from responses such as “I just need a stable future and I don’t want to live a hopeless nightmare," suggesting that an obsessive focus on some picture of a future secure life helps them in the present too. It seems to provide an anchor of great hope in their world of hustling for the here and now, that we described in our first column. Perhaps that is why they refuse to articulate any fear that such a future may never come.