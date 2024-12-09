Assad falls thanks to a weak Tehran
Summary
- Iran and its proxy network have been revealed to be paper tigers. More defeats will surely follow this one.
The fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria marks the eclipse of Iran’s self-styled axis of resistance in the Middle East. While the successful advance of the Syrian Sunni insurgents into Damascus seemed sudden, it didn’t happen overnight. Mr. Assad’s flight from the country seals what has been a disastrous few months for Tehran and its allies.