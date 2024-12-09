Assad falls thanks to a weak Tehran

The apparent eclipse of Iran’s proxy axis, its helplessness in the wake of Israeli countermeasures, and the loss of Syria are of particular note because the alliance had fared so well for so long. Iran’s first success in the field of irregular warfare came with its creation of Hezbollah in 1982. It piloted Hezbollah to a victorious insurgency against Israel from 1985 to 2000, and then to undisputed political domination of Lebanon after 2008. After the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, Tehran-supported Shiite militias became the dominant political-military force in Iraq. Outreach to Hamas via Hezbollah from the early 1990s secured Iran a foothold in the Israel-Palestinian conflict, with its enormous symbolic importance in the Arab and Muslim worlds.