Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are going to the polls this month. These three states are dissimilar in many ways. But they are similar in that they have had unique sociopolitical paths from the time of India’s independence. These paths are quite distinct from those followed by the other states of India.
Assembly elections: Why Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have similar but divergent characteristics
SummaryThe three states took distinct socioeconomic paths that set them apart from the rest of India. As they head to the polls, however, what separates them from each other assumes relevance—from welfare models to growth enablers.
Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are going to the polls this month. These three states are dissimilar in many ways. But they are similar in that they have had unique sociopolitical paths from the time of India’s independence. These paths are quite distinct from those followed by the other states of India.
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