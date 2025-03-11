Let’s use Assembly Theory to regulate rapidly evolving technologies
Summary
- Technological complexity in digital spheres keeps growing. We need regulatory frameworks that evolve in lock-step with the evolution of technologies. We’ll get better outcomes. Here’s how.
Modern technologies are modular, radically interoperable and inter-dependent. Which is why one of the foremost challenges in regulating them is dealing with complexity. I have long argued for principle-based regulations—in the belief that, if we express it at a high enough level of abstraction, our regulatory intent will be enforceable regardless of the complexity of the underlying technology or the direction in which it evolves.