Let’s use Assembly Theory to regulate rapidly evolving technologies

One way to think about this is in relation to cooking. I know a simple recipe for biryani with just five ingredients that can be cooked in a pressure cooker. This is a simple dish with a low ‘assembly index.’ My grandmother, on the other hand, passed down a biryani recipe that had five pages of ingredients, all of which had to be prepared using eight complex techniques before they were assembled into the final dish. This is a complex preparation with a high ‘assembly index.’