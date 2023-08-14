Assessing Indian poverty: Bleak House or Great Expectations?

We use the Key Indicators of Debt and Investment in India, 2013, and the All India Debt & Investment Survey, 2019, of the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) to see the movement in two key metrics for assets: the average value of assets and reports on fixed capital expenditure. For both metrics, we focus on the bottom decile class (bottom 10% of the sample) and compare it against the top decile class (top 10% of the sample) for context. Between 2013 and 2018, the average value of assets held by the lowest decile grew more than 63% in rural areas and more than 587% in urban areas. Similarly, between 2013 and 2019, fixed capital expenditure in rural areas increased by about 42% and in urban areas by more than 316%. This indicates an improvement in the conditions of the bottom 10% of the population, since satisfying basic needs typically precedes acquiring fixed assets. In both average asset values and capital expenditures, the bottom decile, taken as a percentage of the top decile, shows a significant improvement. This could be a marker of reducing inequality in those metrics.