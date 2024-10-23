Music themes are good but thematic funds may prove injurious to investors
Summary
- We’ve seen a surge in new fund offers focused on investment themes. But it’s best to steer clear of funds that may have been launched for the benefit of fund houses more than investors. These often come too late and lock people in sub-optimal asset allocations.
What do you think when you see a slew of new fund offers (NFOs) from various mutual funds or portfolio management services (PMS) providers centred around a particular theme? Over the past year, these have been mostly in areas like small caps, public sector undertakings, industrials, defence, green energy, etc.