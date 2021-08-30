Asset monetization mustn’t end up as a Potemkin show

The government could adopt both measures of selling and leasing assets, depending on the nature of each asset and also the associated risk and return, etc. For that, it should assess each project in its own right, and only then should it decide which assets are best monetized, and how. If at all ownership must be kept, it should be of assets that have a chance of offering the Centre higher returns in the future, and not deadwood. Also, while implementing the NMP, the government should ponder monetizing even good assets, which can yield more, than focusing only on underperformers.

