Asset tokenization can revolutionize financial systems
Summary
- Imagine a common ledger for all assets that embeds the rules and assures us high system integrity. It may be hard to implement but we must strive to make it work.
Last week, the Bank for International Settlements published a paper that proposed the establishment of ‘the Finternet’—a brand new digital framework that uses modern technology protocols to re-imagine how the financial system might work. If implemented, this will change the global financial system in ways the world has not witnessed since the Medicis of Europe.