India has spent the past decade making money move faster. Now it wants to do the same with assets like bonds, gold and property. On 10 September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India launched Demat 2.0, a pilot project that has already seen REC Ltd, Larsen & Toubro and IIFL Finance issue tokenized bonds.
Will asset tokenization live up to its promise? Here's what India must do for Demat 2.0 to succeed
SummaryLaunched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Demat 2.0 has seen some high-profile tokenized bond issuances. Tokenization holds the promise of a superior market, but we can’t take its success for granted. Here's what must be done.
India has spent the past decade making money move faster. Now it wants to do the same with assets like bonds, gold and property. On 10 September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India launched Demat 2.0, a pilot project that has already seen REC Ltd, Larsen & Toubro and IIFL Finance issue tokenized bonds.
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